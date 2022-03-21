Advertisement

Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Gov. Andy Beshear and other state and local government officials came together to celebrate the...
‘Dollars that make a difference’: Officials hold ribbon-cutting for EKY’s latest ‘Build Ready’ site
Rep. Hal Rogers announces $4.7 million for EKY coal communities

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Experts said we can expect higher prices and inflated costs for at least the rest of the year.
Experts help with budgeting amid inflation rising
Matthew Black obit
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington