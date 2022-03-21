Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was arrested and charged with Murder after a body was found in Johnson County.

46-year-old Paul Sester was reported missing by his family on January 1st.

Floyd County deputies investigated his disappearance, and, on March 16th, Sheriff John Hunt was notified of a body found in Johnson County.

The body was identified as Paul Sester, and deputies continued their investigation to identify who was responsible.

According to police, 52-year-old James Pratt was arrested and charged with Murder on Sunday.

Pratt was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, deputies said you can call their office at 606-886-6711 or the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

