Judge denies Baffert’s request for temporary injunction on suspension

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County judge denied hall of fame horse trainer Bob Baffert’s request for a temporary injunction against the suspension he was handed by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards.

Following the Kentucky Derby, Baffert’s prized mount and winning horse, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test, earning him a 90-day suspension from the KHRC.

In February, the KHRC upheld Baffert’s suspension.

A hearing about Baffert’s request to get an injunction on that suspension was held last week. The judge decided Monday to deny that request.

The judge agreed to postpone the suspension, which could have begun as early as March 22, to April 4, giving time for Baffert to appeal. Baffert’s attorney says they are considering their options.

In addition to the KHRC suspension, Baffert also received a two-year suspension from all Churchill Downs racetracks.

