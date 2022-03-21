Jenkins, Buttry named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County’s Amiya Jenkins has been named Kentucky’s Miss Basketball.

The Anderson County star and 2,000 point scorer led the Bearcats to a third straight 8th Region title before losing to eventual state champ Sacred Heart in the Sweet Sixteen. She is also the 11th Kentucky Miss Basketball to take her talents to Kentucky.

“It’s really exciting,” said Jenkins. “I really have no words. I’m just super happy and everybody else they are really good players so to win it is pretty great.”

As for Mr. Basketball, that would be Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry. He is the first to win from the 4th Region since 2002 and the first Mr. Basketball from Bowling Green since Josh Carrier in 2001.

He ranks second in the state in three pointers made and is set to become the first Mr. Basketball to play at EKU since 1980.

“It means everything to me,” said Buttry. “Just growing up watching kids from my area like Dominique Hawkins winning the award it was great to see and always something I dreamed of. When they were about to announce it, my heart was beating real fast. I think it was just a sight of relief once they announced it.”

