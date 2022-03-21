Interim president named at Big Sandy Community and Technical College

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Paul Czarapata announced Monday the appointment of Dr. Telly Sellars as interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

“Community College is in my blood and it’s what my dad and mom wanted for me,” Sellars said. “I grew up in the back seat of my parents’ car as mom drove to register students for classes at SKCTC.”

Sellars currently serves as associate vice president of technical education at Jefferson Community and Technical College. He has been with Jefferson for more than 19 years.

He begins his new role at BSCTC on April 11.

