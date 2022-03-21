Hazard Police investigating burglary at ARH Physicians Clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating what they said was a burglary at the Hazard ARH Physicians Clinic.

What was stolen and when the items were stolen are still unknown. Chief deputy with the Hazard Police Department, James East, was able to confirm multiple items had been stolen, sometime over the weekend.

“We’re still getting an itemized list of the property that was stolen.” he said.

Police said that several clinics inside Hazard ARH were hit.

Paul Buta, ARH Executive Director of Security Operations, issued a statement about the break-in saying “At this time, there is no indication to believe there was any type of data breach or leakage of personally identifiable information (PII) or Protected Health Information (PHI) as a result of this incident”

Police were unable to confirm much more at this time, including if there are suspects and if there was security camera footage, since the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.