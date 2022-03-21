Advertisement

Hazard Police investigating burglary at ARH Physicians Clinic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating what they said was a burglary at the Hazard ARH Physicians Clinic.

What was stolen and when the items were stolen are still unknown. Chief deputy with the Hazard Police Department, James East, was able to confirm multiple items had been stolen, sometime over the weekend.

“We’re still getting an itemized list of the property that was stolen.” he said.

Police said that several clinics inside Hazard ARH were hit.

Paul Buta, ARH Executive Director of Security Operations, issued a statement about the break-in saying “At this time, there is no indication to believe there was any type of data breach or leakage of personally identifiable information (PII) or Protected Health Information (PHI) as a result of this incident”

Police were unable to confirm much more at this time, including if there are suspects and if there was security camera footage, since the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal mining accident
Police: Coroner on scene, search underway for missing Harlan County miner
JAMES PRATT
Knott County man arrested, charged with Murder
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Amarillo organization to host plant sale benefiting homeless, veterans (Source: Unsplash)
Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County

Latest News

Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Federal funding announced to combat overdose deaths in Eastern Kentucky
Forestry officials reminding Kentuckians of burn bans during forest fire season
WATCH | Forestry officials reminding Kentuckians of burn bans during forest fire season
Dramatic surveillance video shows robbery at Ky. gas station
WATCH | Dramatic surveillance video shows robbery at Ky. gas station