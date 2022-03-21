Federal funding announced to combat overdose deaths in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers (KY-05) secured federal funds to address skyrocketing overdose death rates as part of a federal funding package for the remainder of 2022.

Nearly 2,000 Kentuckians died as a result of opioid overdoses in 2020, the highest number in state history, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

“Over the last two years, we not only lost a heartbreaking number of individuals to COVID-related deaths, we lost a record number of Kentuckians to opioid overdoses,” said Congressman Rogers, co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Prescription Drug Abuse. “Operation UNITE has a track-record of success in our region, not only supporting police efforts to keep drugs off the streets, but also offering free treatment opportunities and educating our students about the dangers of drug abuse. We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to prevent drug abuse and save lives here at home and across the country.”

A Community Project Funding earmark totaling $500,000 for Operation UNITE will help the organization continue its drug abuse prevention programs across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Operation UNITE provides educational drug-abuse prevention activities to more than 50,000 students in Kentucky’s Appalachian region every year. Congressman Rogers founded Operation UNITE in 2003.

“We appreciate this important investment, which will help Operation UNITE continue to create generational change - impacting the health, well-being, and trajectory of entire families,” said Nancy Hale, President/CEO of Operation UNITE. “Our grassroots county coalitions and school education programs touch the youngest of children as we work to prevent drug use, impact older children and adults who need treatment, and benefit grandparents who are serving as caregivers or facing addiction themselves.”

Operation UNITE Deputy Director, Tom Vicini, said focusing on children is critical to preventing new drug users, adding that children often have a distorted view of drug abuse depending on their exposure to it.

”We’re trying to give them the truth,” he said. “The true facts about what substance abuse does to your family, what it does to your health, what it does to your overall community.”

In addition to Operation UNITE, the federal funding bill includes money for law enforcement, prosecution agencies and grant resources for state and local criminal justice entities.

There are also funds available for substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery, as well as research into alternative therapies for pain management.

Notably, $6.5 billion is provided for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a large percentage of which will be deployed to states for on-the-ground treatment and recovery services.

