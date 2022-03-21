Eastern Kentucky businesses rally together to help a family’s funeral expenses

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses in Perry County rallied together to help pay funeral arrangements for a family friend.

Spearheaded by Shenanigans, 14 other businesses have donated funds for a raffle basket.

The basket is valued around $550 and anyone wanting to help can purchase tickets for the raffle.

Owner Michelle Combs said it will help the family of Jesse Jackson Jr. who died in March.

“He and my children have gone to school together,” she said. “He was very active in Hazard High School, as were my children. I’ve really just known him since grade school.”

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Shenanigans, Appalachian Apparel, Roll-N-Smoke and Game On Ky.

The deadline is Thursday and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the family.

