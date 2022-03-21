Beautiful day to start the first full week of spring

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You’ve probably heard the phrase “April showers bring May flowers” before. So does that mean “March sun brings April fun”? I guess we’ll find out!

Today and Tonight

Gorgeous. Beautiful. Stunning: All words to describe the forecast today. After a bit of a chilly start, we will quickly march our way toward the 70-degree mark this afternoon with abundant sunshine. It will be a great day for the first FULL day of spring!

Unfortunately, the clouds will start to make a return tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

I believe we stay dry during the daytime hours on Tuesday, but the sunny skies of Monday are in the rearview mirror. While I do believe some peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out, I think mainly cloudy skies will be the name of the day. We will, however, stay mild with highs actually warmer than today heading into the low 70s.

Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday riding along a cold front. Lows will drop into the upper 50s by Wednesday morning, climb back into the 70s one more time on Wednesday and then crash into the mid-40s behind the front Wednesday night.

The rain chances will die down on Thursday, but so will the temperatures. We should top out around 60, if we are lucky. Most will only stay in the upper 50s.

Wrapping up the work and school week on Friday, our scattered rain chances return and we will struggle to get out of the 40s during the day.

Folks, it’s about that time. I think we are heading into Redbud Winter later this week. It’s about time for it!

Enjoy the next couple of days!

