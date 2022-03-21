Advertisement

1990 Miss Basketball inducted into Kentucky All-Star Hall of Fame

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After 32 years of holding several Knox Central records, Kim Mays Mills accepted an additional honor Sunday night.

The former Knox Central star and 1990 Miss Basketball was inducted into the Kentucky All-Star Hall of Fame.

”It’s an honor and a privilege to be Miss Basketball, it’s a lot of work but it’s something that I’ve carried my whole life,” Mills said. “Everybody knows what Mr and Miss Basketball is to the state of Kentucky and it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for me and I cherish it.”

Mills averaged a staggering 41.6 points per game in her senior season with the Panthers in 1990 and even scored 58 points in a single game. She played her freshman season at Auburn before transferring to EKU for the remainder of her college career, earning two OVC Player of the Year honors in that span.

