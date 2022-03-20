The start of spring brings flowers season to the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is the first day of spring across the commonwealth, and when spring comes around, so do the flowers.

Sunshine Grow Shop in Lexington is gearing up for the season and letting you know how to get your garden ready.

“Gardening is not just about the colors, it’s about the smells too, and even the sounds like the birds chirping in the morning. It just makes you feel good. It makes you want to get outside,” said Joe Ellis, owner of Sunshine Grow Shop.

Ellis and his wife have owned the Sunshine Grow Shop since 1983 and have 4 locations in Lexington. Ellis says if you want to start planting a garden this spring, its best to have a plan.

“I would probably start looking at your yard and seeing what you want to do and where you want to brighten it up, cause you put a little bit of flowers here, and it’s like putting makeup on your face, it just draws attention to it. Accentuates the areas that you want it to,” said Ellis.

While they say its best to plant after the derby season, some plants can take a slight chill.

“You know you can garden early as long as you garden smart. There are a lot of plants that can take cool weather. You know, if it were to drop to 20, you know 25 degrees. Pansies and Violas, they’ll be fine,” said Ellis.

Climatologically, the last freeze in Kentucky is usually between April 20 and May 3. Ellis says the end of April to early June is usually when you can find the best and most abundant selection of flowers.

“Get out there and enjoy getting your hands in the dirt. There is nothing more therapeutic than enjoying outside with your family-- make it a family project,” said Ellis.

The Sunshine Grow Shop’s locations are open seven days a week, and you can stop by to check out over 20 different kinds of flowers to take home.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.