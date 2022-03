LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from 247Sports, Daimion Collins will be back at Kentucky for the 2022-23 season.

Daimion Collins, a former five-star prospect and current Kentucky PF, will return to Kentucky for his sophomore season, sources told @247Sports.



Was a possibility to enter the transfer portal but will remain in Lexington. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 20, 2022

As a freshman, Collins averaged 2.9 points per game and 2.0 rebounds across 27 games.

