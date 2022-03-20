Pathfinders of Perry County host “First Day of Spring” hike

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pathfinders of Perry County Kentucky hosted its First Day of Spring Hike Sunday.

A group of eight hikers hit the trails at Perry County Park.

Event organizers said it was to help kick off the spring season.

“Kind of shake out the cobwebs and some of the winter blues,” Environmental Educator David Logsdon said. “Get out and celebrate the coming spring and the return of all the warm weather, life and the area around us.”

Logsdon said they hiked around 1.1 miles of the park’s trails.

He said along the way he would give out information regarding the season.

“We’re going to point out some of the spring wildflowers, that hopefully you’ll find along the trail. We’re also going to talk about some of the events that happen in nature when you’re transitioning from winter to spring,” Logsdon said. “Hopefully, we’re going to learn a lot about the environment around us.”

Logsdon said the organization wants to host more hikes in the near future.

“That the Pathfinders are making an invested interest to produce these kinds of events every single month. So, we’re hoping to do some type of organized event,” he said. “Whether it’s a hike or something similar, every single month through the summer and fall.”

Logsdon said they also want to get more people outdoors.

He said it is all about showcasing what the county has to offer.

“You’d have to drive a mile, an hour or longer, to find trails even similar to this. So, we might as well take advantage of it,” Logsdon said. “We’re really hoping to get people out, get them active, and engaged with the world around us.”

He added the day brought beautiful weather and brought in the new season perfectly.

“So, this is the perfect time for us to really get involved,” Logsdon said. “Take advantage of these wonderful trials that we’ve got here in Perry County.”

Next month, the organization plans to host a “full moon” hike as their next event.

Logsdon said they hope to have more information on it in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.