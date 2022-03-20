Feeling like Spring to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spring has arrived, and the weather could not be better! We stay dry to close out the weekend, but scattered showers return by Tuesday.

Tonight through Monday night

This quiet weather continues into tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-30s.

A beautiful day is in store on Monday! We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Clouds increase into Monday night, but we remain dry. Lows only fall into the upper-40s.

Scattered Showers Return

Rain chances return by Tuesday. Models are suggesting the showers hold off until the evening and overnight hours. It looks to be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower-70s.

Showers continue into Wednesday. Mild temperatures stick around, too. Highs look to reach the mid-70s!

Stray showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of us look to stay dry. We will be cooler with highs in the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around into the end of the work week.

A few showers look possible on Friday. We stay partly cloudy with highs in the lower-50s.

Not many changes on Saturday. We stay partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

Sunday looks dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures only reach the mid-40s.

