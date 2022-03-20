Advertisement

‘Baseball cards are cool again:’ NKY card trading shop hosts grand opening

Grand opening of Hit Seekers Sports Cards in Fort Mitchell, Ky.
Grand opening of Hit Seekers Sports Cards in Fort Mitchell, Ky.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A North Kentucky card trading spot hosted their grand opening Saturday with free card packs and giveaways.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards now has a brick-and-mortar after just two years of online streaming.

The shop was opened by Braxton Brewing father and son team Greg and Jake Rouse.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards hosted its grand opening Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Hit Seekers Sports Cards hosted its grand opening Saturday, March 19, 2022.(WXIX)

Greg Rouse says he’s been collecting cards since 1971.

He took some time off from collecting but says that part of the goal of Hit Seekers is the spread a message: baseball cards are cool again.

The shop isn’t just about baseball cards though.

“We have Star Wars cards, golf cards, Pokemon cards, UFC cards, WWE cards,” Greg lists.

That’s just the start of what patrons can find in the shop.

Hit Seekers also includes a scoreboard to see their upcoming releases and featured beverages.

“This [shop] is gonna be built for relaxation and fun,” says Greg, “why not offer the opportunity to have a can of beer?”

The shop includes a scoreboard that features upcoming releases and offered beverages.
The shop includes a scoreboard that features upcoming releases and offered beverages.(WXIX)

Greg says his live stream team of about four or five people will continue to let people know about the experience via their phone app.

Although he lives in Ludlow and grew up on the east side of Cincinnati, Greg says that he chose Fort Mitchell as a center point of Northern Kentucky.

“We think we have a tremendous opportunity here,” says Greg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County
Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation

Latest News

'It's helping other people': Black balloon event held in Perry County
‘It’s helping other people’: Black balloon event held in Perry County
The National Weather Service announced on Saturday that preliminary reports indicate an EF-1...
NSW: Preliminary reports indicate EF-1 tornado in Hardin County
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Kentuckians lined the walls of Ukrainian Pentecostal Church waiting to buy baked goods and a...
Hundreds gather for bake sale in support of Ukraine