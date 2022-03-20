Administrator for Clear Creek Baptist Bible College dies at 38

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Matthew Black, an administrator for Clear Creek Baptist College, died Friday morning.

A social media post from Matthew’s wife, Ruth, said he died at home from an unspecified illness. She said he had appeared to be getting better.

Black, 38, graduated from Clear Creek and went into ministry.

He was a pastor in Wilmington, Ohio for six years before coming back to Clear Creek to serve as the Dean of Institutional Advancement, where he was for the past four years.

Black’s funeral will be at Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset.

Details have not been announced.

