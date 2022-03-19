NSW: Preliminary reports indicate EF-1 tornado in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preliminary reports released from the National Weather Service on Saturday indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit near Elizabethtown in Hardin County.

The announcement came after severe weather moved through the region Friday evening going into Saturday.

The NWS Louisville posted to their Twitter page saying that EF-1 tornado damage with winds up to 97 miles per hour occurred six miles west of Elizabethtown.

Preliminary surveys indicate EF-1 tornado damage with winds up to 97 mph about 6 miles west of Elizabethtown in Hardin County. Surveys are ongoing. #tornado #KYwx pic.twitter.com/UC2MMsOIbv — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 19, 2022

As of Saturday morning, the NWS announced the three storm damage areas that will be surveyed throughout the weekend.

Severe storms moved through the region Friday evening. As of early this morning (3/19/22) these are the first three areas that we'll be surveying this weekend. Additional surveys may be scheduled as damage reports come in. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/YXrN61ZTN8 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 19, 2022

