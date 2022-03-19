Advertisement

NSW: Preliminary reports indicate EF-1 tornado in Hardin County

The National Weather Service announced on Saturday that preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado went through Hardin county near Elizabethtown.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preliminary reports released from the National Weather Service on Saturday indicate that an EF-1 tornado hit near Elizabethtown in Hardin County.

The announcement came after severe weather moved through the region Friday evening going into Saturday.

The NWS Louisville posted to their Twitter page saying that EF-1 tornado damage with winds up to 97 miles per hour occurred six miles west of Elizabethtown.

As of Saturday morning, the NWS announced the three storm damage areas that will be surveyed throughout the weekend.

