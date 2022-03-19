Advertisement

Mostly dry this weekend, unsettled weather pattern next week

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays (mostly) quiet this weekend. A few showers can not be ruled out tonight, but better rain chances return by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, clouds will start to clear. We go from partly cloudy conditions this evening to mostly clear overnight. We could see a stray shower or two, but most of us will stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s.

A gorgeous day is in store on Sunday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, this quiet weather continues. We remain dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Next Week

A beautiful start to the work week is ahead. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be warmer! We top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Showers return to the area by Tuesday. We remain mild and mostly cloudy. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Showers look to stick around into Wednesday, too. Once again, highs reach the lower-70s across the mountains.

Extended Forecast

Thursday looks dry, for now. Highs top out in the lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Models hint at more stray showers on Friday. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures stay in the mid-50s.

Stray showers look possible on Saturday, too. Highs only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s.

