Man accused of soliciting children with alcohol and drugs

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces charges in connection with allegedly soliciting children with alcohol and drugs, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joseph Gembrowski.

Deputies responded Wednesday to a complaint of a man soliciting children with alcohol and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Gembrowski is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor with an illegal controlled substance, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff’s office, more charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.