Magical run ends for UK Women in NCAA upset loss to Princeton

(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s incredible season has come to an end early in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcat women’s basketball team fell to Princeton 69-62 to end their season.

Neither team scored particularly well over the course of the game, but UK struggled shooting (20 of 56) and finished the game on a near-four minute scoring drought from the field.

Rhyne Howard scored 17 points in her final game for Kentucky. Dre’Una Edwards came off the bench for a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 19-12 and an SEC Tournament championship.

