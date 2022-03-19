KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County

STOPOVER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly shooting in Pike County.

The KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Friday about a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County.

Troopers responded to a home on Widows Branch Road.

During their investigation, police found three people that were shot.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the third person was taken to a nearby hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

