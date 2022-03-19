‘It’s helping other people’: Black balloon event held in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 20 organizations came together in Perry County Saturday, hosting a “Black Balloon” event.

Event Coordinator Pamela Wright said they were trying to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic.

She said they were showing support for those battling addiction.

“We are having the black balloon represent anyone who has overdosed,” Wright said. “They can come out and sign their loved one’s name, in remembrance of.”

The event also featured mental health and recovery options, linkage to healthcare, food, Narcan, self-hygiene supplies and HIV/Hepatitis C testing.

Wright said the event was possible through a strong collaboration.

Those in involved in the event included Kentucky Department of Health, Kentucky River District Health Department, University of Kentucky Target 4 Project, Cares to Hope, Key Treat, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Perry County QRT, Kentucky River Regional Prevention Center, Kentucky River Community Care, Operation Unite, Perry County Schools/Save the Children, Feed the Streets, BrightView, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Behavioral Health Group, The Rebound Center, Primary Care Center, Little Flowers Clinic, ARC and Journey Church.

“The outreach that people have done has been amazing,” Wright said. “The compassion that these people show, they go out on a day to day basis. Trying to help everyone, it’s just awesome.”

Community members, like Belinda Henson, said they were grateful and supportive of such an event.

“I used to be into alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Today, I’m saved by God’s grace and I live my life through God in a church.”

Henson said she hopes to see people take advantage of what they have to offer.

“It’s a good cause and everybody should come out and support it,” she said. “It’s helping other people, if you’ve been through it then you can help them. That’s what I like to do.”

Wright said she would like to see more events like this in the future.

“We’re just doing so many different things to try to help them,” she said. “Trying to lead them into care and the care that they need. We’re trying to meet them where they’re at.”

Wright said she wants to thank everyone involved who brought the event to life.

It was held at the Perry County Health Department parking lot from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.