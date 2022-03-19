Advertisement

‘It’s helping other people’: Black balloon event held in Perry County

'It's helping other people': Black balloon event held in Perry County
'It's helping other people': Black balloon event held in Perry County(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 20 organizations came together in Perry County Saturday, hosting a “Black Balloon” event.

Event Coordinator Pamela Wright said they were trying to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic.

She said they were showing support for those battling addiction.

“We are having the black balloon represent anyone who has overdosed,” Wright said. “They can come out and sign their loved one’s name, in remembrance of.”

The event also featured mental health and recovery options, linkage to healthcare, food, Narcan, self-hygiene supplies and HIV/Hepatitis C testing.

Wright said the event was possible through a strong collaboration.

Those in involved in the event included Kentucky Department of Health, Kentucky River District Health Department, University of Kentucky Target 4 Project, Cares to Hope, Key Treat, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Perry County QRT, Kentucky River Regional Prevention Center, Kentucky River Community Care, Operation Unite, Perry County Schools/Save the Children, Feed the Streets, BrightView, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Behavioral Health Group, The Rebound Center, Primary Care Center, Little Flowers Clinic, ARC and Journey Church.

“The outreach that people have done has been amazing,” Wright said. “The compassion that these people show, they go out on a day to day basis. Trying to help everyone, it’s just awesome.”

Community members, like Belinda Henson, said they were grateful and supportive of such an event.

“I used to be into alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Today, I’m saved by God’s grace and I live my life through God in a church.”

Henson said she hopes to see people take advantage of what they have to offer.

“It’s a good cause and everybody should come out and support it,” she said. “It’s helping other people, if you’ve been through it then you can help them. That’s what I like to do.”

Wright said she would like to see more events like this in the future.

“We’re just doing so many different things to try to help them,” she said. “Trying to lead them into care and the care that they need. We’re trying to meet them where they’re at.”

Wright said she wants to thank everyone involved who brought the event to life.

It was held at the Perry County Health Department parking lot from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Coroner: Skeletal remains found in submerged car in Floyd County
Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis came out of her office briefly to speak to a couple that wanted a...
Federal judge rules Kim Davis violated couples’ constitutional rights; will go to trial over damages
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation
A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for...
Former police officer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for use of excessive force

Latest News

Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Pike County
Kentuckians lined the walls of Ukrainian Pentecostal Church waiting to buy baked goods and a...
Hundreds gather for bake sale in support of Ukraine
These jobs can be a good fit for those looking to continue a Kentucky tradition.
Keeneland holds job fair ahead of spring meet
Man arrested for soliciting children with alcohol and drugs