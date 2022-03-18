UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The beautiful weather made it an easy decision for Perry Countians to make their way to The Art Station in Hazard for a Saint Patrick’s Day party.

”They’re just having a shindig,” said an Chelsea Collins, an excited party-goer. “Some music, some drinks some good times!”

The Appalachian Arts Alliance runs The Art Station, and they use the community center to serve multiple purposes according to Lindsey Branson, the Director of Education.

”We are very good at transforming The Art Station into all kinds of different things from a jazz club, to an Irish pub, to a birthday party to wedding showers we can do it all,” she said.

”Our organization is really really focused on community,” added Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director, Timothy Deaton. “We make sure that we’re providing ways for people to express themselves in the community and to just enjoy themselves and have fun.”

There was live music, green beer, games and, because this is Big Blue Nation, March Madness.

”Oh, I’m so excited for the game tonight,” said 2021 University of Kentucky grad, Stacie Fugate. “I have them winning it all in my personal bracket so I hope to see that ring true.”

Collins said she filled out a bracket too, but that she was not off to an ideal start.

”I did my first bracket today and I didn’t even realize they were playing earlier and I already missed my first three,” she said returning to the party.

Appalachian Arts Alliance leaders said the money they earn from the party will be used to spread the arts through the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.