Advertisement

‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) - A rare snake in Florida was killed while eating a centipede, which officials say is uncommon.

The animals were found dead at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo earlier this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said the state-threatened rim rock crowned snake is seldom ever seen because it lives under debris, rocks and cavities in limestone. It only grows 7-9 inches long.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede...
A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

FWRI says other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first known record of a rim rock crowned snake eating a centipede.

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”

The dead snake and dead centipede will be given to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

FWRI says the last rim rock crowned snake to even be seen in the Key Largo area was reported in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

Latest News

UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
285 high schools students interested in STEM fields competed in various contests at the STEM...
First ever regional STEM fair held in Hazard
Gideon Day
Attorneys celebrate Gideon’s Day in downtown Hazard