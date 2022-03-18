Road repairs scheduled for KY 302 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared a news release Friday morning that shoulder repair work will be starting soon on KY 302 in Johnson County.

The work is scheduled to start March 21 and go through March 23. The work is supposed to start at mile point 2.949.

KYTC said drivers should be aware of flaggers and use alternate routes when possible.

