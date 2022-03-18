Advertisement

Rhyne Howard named USBWA First-Team All-American for third-straight season

All-American Rhyne Howard scored 32 points as the seventh-seeded Kentucky women's basketball...
All-American Rhyne Howard scored 32 points as the seventh-seeded Kentucky women's basketball team topped second-seeded LSU 78-63 on Friday night in the quarterfinals(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rhyne Howard continues to make history as a Wildcat.

Howard was selected as a First-Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers’ Association on Thursday for the third-straight season.

She’s only the second UK women’s basketball player to be selected as a first-team All-American by multiple outlets in three-straight seasons.

Kentucky will play Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

