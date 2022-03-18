Rhyne Howard named USBWA First-Team All-American for third-straight season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Rhyne Howard continues to make history as a Wildcat.

Howard was selected as a First-Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers’ Association on Thursday for the third-straight season.

She’s only the second UK women’s basketball player to be selected as a first-team All-American by multiple outlets in three-straight seasons.

Kentucky will play Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

