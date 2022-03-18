Rep. Hal Rogers announces $4.7 million for EKY coal communities

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Representative Hal Rogers announced more than $4.5 million going to Eastern Kentucky communities as part of the POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce Economic Revitalization) initiative on Friday.

He thanked Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the investment, which he said he hopes will boost healthcare, workforce training, tourism and leadership development in the region.

“These four investments will have a far reach across southern and eastern Kentucky, creating 280 new jobs, preparing 630 students for college credentials or diplomas, and building a stronger region with better healthcare, a better workforce, more tourism opportunities, and preparing the next generation of leaders,” said Congressman Rogers.

“We are so excited to award this new round of funding for Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The partnerships forged through POWER projects help transform economies across county and state lines to help build a more resilient, thriving Appalachia.”

The following ARC POWER grants were awarded in Kentucky:

$1.5 million was awarded to Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Advanced Care, Inc. in Hazard, Kentucky for the Addition of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals in Eastern Kentucky project.

$1.2 million was awarded to Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc. in Somerset, Kentucky for the Kentucky Wildlands Regional Tourism Initiative.

$500,000 was awarded to the Leadership Kentucky Foundation, Inc. for BRIGHT Kentucky: Nurturing & Sustaining BRIGHT Entrepreneurs.

“We are grateful to the ARC for this investment in the people and economy of southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Tammie Nazario, PRIDE President and CEO. “For 25 years now, PRIDE has partnered with communities to clean up solid waste and water quality problems, and now we are unified in marketing our great outdoors and deep heritage as a regional tourist destination ― The Kentucky Wildlands. The ARC funds will allow us to promote this regional brand and support communities in building their tourism economies.”

