Pikeville rally falls short against GRC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers’ comeback came up just short.

Pikeville rallied from 11 points dowin in the fourth quarter to bring it to within one point with 12 seconds left, but GRC made their free throws down the stretch to eliminate the Panthers 43-38.

Keian Worrix led Pikeville with 13 points. Both teams only made 14 shots from the field. The Panthers’ defensive effort held a Cardinals team that averages 84 points per game to 43.

