One dead following house fire in LaFollette, report says

The Lafollette Fire Department, along with multiple agencies, reportedly responded to the scene shortly after.
One person was killed in a fire that happened at a home in LaFollette Friday morning, according to the LaFollette Press.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a fire that happened at a house in LaFollette Friday morning, according to a report from the LaFollette Press.

Officials reportedly told the LaFollette Press that the house was located in the 500 block of North 15th Street. The fire was first reported at 11:05 a.m.

The Lafollette Fire Department, along with multiple agencies, reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. LaFollette Fire Chief Eddie Hatmaker said that the fire was out at 12:13 p.m., the LaFollette Press reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WVLT News that a fire investigator from its agency was assisting in the investigation.

