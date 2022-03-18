Advertisement

Omicron stays on surfaces 3x longer than original COVID-19 variant, study finds

Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as...
Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.(petesphotography/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Omicron has stronger staying power on surfaces than other COVID-19 variants, according to new research.

Findings from two recent studies reveal omicron survived about three times as long on surfaces like plastic and skin compared to the original COVID-19 variant.

But researchers said there’s no reason to get overly concerned since the experimental conditions are far more conducive for virus growth than everyday life.

Researchers also say people are more likely to catch omicron by inhaling it than getting it through touch. Still, scientists say the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

Latest News

UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reads a statement on behalf of Albania, France,...
US UN Ambassador says Russia is using security council 'to launder disinformation'
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine