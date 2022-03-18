Nice start to the day, shower and storm chances increase late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Friday will start off on a sunny note, but by the end of today, we will see cloudy skies and rain chances.

Today and Tonight

The good news about today? We will get to see the sunrise in most areas. Unfortunately, we will not get to see it set later. After a clear start to the day, the clouds will increase later with some chances for showers and storms coming this afternoon and this evening. It will be a breezy day with winds coming out of the south, gusting up to 20mph or greater at times ahead of the front. That warm wind should push us close to 70 or just a bit above before the rain moves in.

While part of our region is still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this evening, the Storm Prediction Center has scaled it back to about half of the area. Main threats will still be strong wind and heavy rain.

Those shower and storm chances will continue tonight and overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances will follow us into Saturday and could linger off and on all day and into the nighttime hours. As I mentioned on-air Thursday, I do believe we will see a midnight high on Saturday morning and temperatures will slowly drop into the 50s later in the day before falling into the low 40s or upper 30s overnight.

As spring officially starts on Sunday at 11:33 a.m., we should see some sunshine starting to peek through after a few morning clouds. Highs will climb back to around 60 before falling into the upper 30s overnight.

Monday and Tuesday are looking dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will rebound back close to 70 both days. Rain chances return on Wednesday.

