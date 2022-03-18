Manchester Tourism Commission set to open new building, announce future projects

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Manchester Tourism Commission’s new building is almost complete.

Located downtown, the commission set up shop inside an old building that used to host a Western Auto in the 1970s.

This is the first of many steps the commission is taking in an effort to revitalize the city.

Some of the future projects for city revitalization include $2.2 million for a farmer’s market, a new building for the city’s hospital and more Airbnb’s.

Tourism Director Tim Parks said he expects the city to look very different in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.