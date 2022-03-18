Jessamine Co. inmate credited for rescuing deputy jailer in diabetic emergency

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County inmate is receiving high praise for coming to the aid of a deputy jailer who passed out.

It was March 8 noontime on Chrisman Mill Road in Jessamine County. Work release inmates were picking up trash on the side of the road when it became time for the deputy jailer to drive the inmates back to the Jessamine County Detention Center. That’s when they noticed something wrong with the deputy jailer.

“He was, his head was kind of flopping around. I asked him two or three times if he was okay and I asked if he took his insulin,” Terry Smallwood said.

All of a sudden, the deputy jailer, who didn’t want to be identified, passed out behind the wheel. His blood sugar dropped to dangerous levels. That’s when Smallwood sprang into action, stopping the vehicle, turning the blue lights on and calling 911.

“I was just fearing for his safety because his sugar got so low, he could’ve gone into a diabetic coma,” Smallwood said.

Three other inmates were in the back of the truck: Alfred Deaton, Caz Hazuga and Claude Dixon. They didn’t try to escape, even though they had the opportunity.

“Didn’t even cross my mind,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood said he’s up for parole.

“…Plus I wouldn’t run away, I’m trying to do something different with my life,” he said.

Drug charges put Smallwood in jail for 30 months. But Jessamine County Jailer Jon Sallee said not all inmates are bad people.

“There’s a lot of great guys and girls that are in here and Terry proves that with his actions,” Sallee said.

Because of Smallwood’s action the State Department of Corrections shaved 90 days off his time. The three other inmates each received a 30-day reduction in time.

Smallwood said he’ll use his good deed to put him on a positive path going forward.

Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West awarded Smallwood with a proclamation for his heroic deeds. As for the deputy jailer, he’s okay and back to work.

