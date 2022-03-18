Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear gives $400,000 to Martin County

(U.S. Air Force)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County can expect better water to come to the area soon.

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $411,148 would be going to the Martin County Water District as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

“This announcement is especially important given the challenges this Martin County has faced for far too long,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been working with this community to make positive changes for the region. Together, our team, the Public Service Commission, the Martin County Water District, Martin County Concerned Citizens and other stakeholders, have been meeting regularly to oversee efforts to improve water service to residents, and today’s announcement is another important milestone.”

