Gov. Andy Beshear gives $300,000 for fire station expansion in Johnson County

WITTENSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a $300,000 award to help expand a fire station in Johnson County.

The funds are a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and are going towards upgrades to the W.R. Castle Fire Station.

“When we talk about investing in and making improvements to the basic services of government, that has to include supporting the work of our first responders, like the folks here at the W.R. Castle Fire Station,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, I’ve had more opportunities than I ever imagined I might to see up close how important it is to have well-trained, well-equipped and well-supplied first responders. We need to step up for our heroes just as they always step up for us.”

The Governor also gave $28,144 to Johnson County for road resurfacing projects.

