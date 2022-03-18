Advertisement

Former police officer sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for use of excessive force

A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for...
A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for using excessive force against an arrestee and violating his civil rights, the U.S. Department of Justice said.(piqsels)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Logan Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for using excessive force against an arrestee and violating his civil rights, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Everett Maynard, 45, also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Last November, a federal jury convicted Maynard of using excessive force against the arrestee. Jurors heard evidence that Maynard assaulted the victim in a bathroom at the Logan Police Department before dragging him into another room and ramming his head into a doorframe.

The victim was left with a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples. He also was knocked unconscious. Furthermore, investigators say Maynard “bragged about his use of force.”

For previous coverage >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

Latest News

UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Nice start to the day, shower and storm chances increase late
Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at...
Big Blue Nation mourns Kentucky’s tournament loss
Kentuckians enjoyed parties on St. Patrick's Day across the mountains.
UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Hazard