Advertisement

First ever regional STEM fair held in Hazard

285 high schools students interested in STEM fields competed in various contests at the STEM...
285 high schools students interested in STEM fields competed in various contests at the STEM fair.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several Technology Student Association (TSA) schools from Eastern Kentucky met for the first ever regional STEM fair in Hazard.

Just one year ago, there were zero TSA schools in the region.

Stanly Pigman, an entrepreneur originally from Knott County, worked with the Department of Education to change that.

”Our purpose is to, frankly, find more students and introduce them to STEM programming,” he said.

In addition to finding students, Pigman works to fund their education with scholarships and to inspire them.

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) and The Challenger Center partnered to host the STEM fair.

”The students, one, get experience in the various different areas of engineering,” said Brian Coleman, an Engineering Instructor at Somerset High School. “Two, that allows them to apply what is happening in the classroom to a technical or real world kind of application to that on a small scale. And then also to see the connection from that to post-secondary education and the actual workforce for that.”

285 students were on hand to compete in engineering contests and present projects.

The students also network with teachers from across the mountains and scholarship recruiters.

”Today we presented a magnetic levitation train, maglev for short, and it was actually an intended design to improve America’s infrastructure as far as speed and just helping the commute,” said Devin Jude, a Junior at Belfry High School.

”I’ve only seen one event today,” Pigman emphasized. “All we’re doing is talking to teachers and students. And I tell the teachers, ‘you’re our talent spotters, find us the talent.’ That is why we’re here.”

The TSA is a national career and technical student organization.

Only TSA members have the opportunity to compete at regional, state and the annual national conference.

Pigman said he hopes to grow the number of TSA schools in Eastern Kentucky before next years STEM fair.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Eastern Kentucky native dies in Florida crash
Floyd County missing person case now homicide investigation
The Kentucky woodsman is well-known for his animal removal business catching snapping turtles...
Ky. nature TV personality Ernie ‘Turtleman’ Brown Jr. recovering after tree limb accident
James Rice
Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges
Traffic stop leaves Southern Kentucky man facing drug charges

Latest News

UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
UK hoops fans celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Gideon Day
Attorneys celebrate Gideon’s Day in downtown Hazard
Rescue crews on are attempting to remove a car from Dewey Lake near state Route 302 in Floyd...
Crews work to remove submerged car from EKY lake
City of Manchester
Clay County officials prepare for upcoming spring events