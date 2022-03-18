First ever regional STEM fair held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several Technology Student Association (TSA) schools from Eastern Kentucky met for the first ever regional STEM fair in Hazard.

Just one year ago, there were zero TSA schools in the region.

Stanly Pigman, an entrepreneur originally from Knott County, worked with the Department of Education to change that.

”Our purpose is to, frankly, find more students and introduce them to STEM programming,” he said.

In addition to finding students, Pigman works to fund their education with scholarships and to inspire them.

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) and The Challenger Center partnered to host the STEM fair.

”The students, one, get experience in the various different areas of engineering,” said Brian Coleman, an Engineering Instructor at Somerset High School. “Two, that allows them to apply what is happening in the classroom to a technical or real world kind of application to that on a small scale. And then also to see the connection from that to post-secondary education and the actual workforce for that.”

285 students were on hand to compete in engineering contests and present projects.

The students also network with teachers from across the mountains and scholarship recruiters.

”Today we presented a magnetic levitation train, maglev for short, and it was actually an intended design to improve America’s infrastructure as far as speed and just helping the commute,” said Devin Jude, a Junior at Belfry High School.

”I’ve only seen one event today,” Pigman emphasized. “All we’re doing is talking to teachers and students. And I tell the teachers, ‘you’re our talent spotters, find us the talent.’ That is why we’re here.”

The TSA is a national career and technical student organization.

Only TSA members have the opportunity to compete at regional, state and the annual national conference.

Pigman said he hopes to grow the number of TSA schools in Eastern Kentucky before next years STEM fair.

