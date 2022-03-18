‘Dollars that make a difference’: Officials hold ribbon-cutting for EKY’s latest ‘Build Ready’ site

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky on Friday to cut the ribbon on the region’s latest “Build Ready” certified site.

The 15-acre plot of land at the Hager Hill Industrial Site has been outfitted with basic utilities and a foundation that is ready to be built on as soon as a company decides to move in.

“Speed to market, right now, is the most important thing to companies looking to locate in Kentucky, and I believe we are better as a state and in localities than anywhere else,” said Gov. Beshear. “15 acres are ready to go for any company that wants to come and get some of the hardest working Kentuckians helping their company.”

The industrial site will bring many jobs to the area, not only for folks in Johnson County but the entire Big Sandy Region.

“It’s a big deal, I mean we’re talking about dollars that make a difference. Any prospective user, occupant of that property, will already know that certain things have been done that make that property suitable to build,” said Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie. “Our goal is to have a 50,000 square foot spec building on this site, so 50,000 square feet obviously has the potential to employ a lot of people depending on what that user might be.”

This will also bring a boost to the region and the state’s economy.

“It gives us a chance to be an economic powerhouse,” said Gov. Beshear. “A chance to be an economic leader, and to never follow ever again.”

Johnson County also received a $250,000 grant from Kentucky Power for economic development in the region.

