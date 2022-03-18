Cold front ushers in cooler weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures yesterday, but as often happens in the month of March, we’ve got a cold front heading our way, promising a chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen scattered showers and storms throughout the day today, but we will continue to see a lull in the action during the evening. Temperatures hover in the 60s until our cold front pushes through later on tonight. Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight as lows eventually fall back into the lower 50s.

The cold front doesn’t push through in earnest until early Saturday morning, keeping clouds and showers around during the morning hours...lingering into the afternoon in some spots. Behind the front, we’re ushering in a much cooler airmass with highs struggling to make it back into the middle 50s, especially if we see more cloud cover. We’ll try to clear things out as we head into the overnight hours, with lows appropriately falling back into the lower 40s.

Ending the Weekend and Beyond

Gorgeous days look to be on tap for Sunday and Monday as high pressure pushes back into the region. We’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way both days. We’re a bit cooler with that airmass hanging around on Sunday, seeing highs only near 60°. But southwesterly winds take over on Monday, allowing highs to soar back above average to near 70° to start the work week. Clouds, however, start to build back into the region on Monday night.

We’re keeping tabs on another storm system slowly heading in our direction as we head into the middle of next week. Plentiful chances for showers and storms look to be on the way as we work into Tuesday and Wednesday. This rain could be steady at times as models indicate that a frontal boundary will get hung up in the area before finally scooting on through late Wednesday. We do look to stay above average, though, as highs stay in the upper 60s to near 70°. We’ll stay warm but try to dry out into next week.

