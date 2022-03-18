Advertisement

Clay County officials prepare for upcoming spring events

City of Manchester
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some events are coming down the way in Clay County.

Officials with the City of Manchester Tourism Commission said people can look forward to a fun-filled spring season.

Ponderosa Pines is hosting a show on May 7th. On May 20th and 21st, the ATV Club is hosting a ride event.

Director Tim Parks said the county is growing.

“That’s a culture we’re really trying to change here. We’re doing a lot of theater now, we’re definitely doing a lot of music and art,” he said. “We’ve been needing that culture for a long time. I would say, come experience it, come meet the people, and come see a beautiful place in these mountains.”

For more information about either event, you can go here.

