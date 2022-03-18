Big Blue Nation mourns loss of Kentucky’s tournament loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hope and hype for this year’s NCAA Tournament devolved into heartbreak as the night wore on at KSBar in Lexington.

The faithful fans of Big Blue Nation were holding out until the final horn sounded, but the Cats couldn’t pull it out.

Fans WKYT spoke with earlier in the evening all were confident that Kentucky would pull away from the Peacocks at some point. But those fans now have been stunned into silence, many feeling to upset to talk about they’d witnessed.

“This is what March Madness is all about. You can’t ever take no team lightly. Kentucky’s everybody’s championship, you can expect everybody to give us a run,” said Emanuel Shanks.

Still yet, they never expected the Cats to be the one son the wrong end of that madness.

Sadly, the excitement evaporated and the seats emptied, as BBN saw their team’s season slip away too soon.

Some fans were still in disbelief as they left KSBar, but the unfortunate reality is that Saint Peter’s is the name moving on in the bracket and not Kentucky.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.