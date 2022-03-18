Attorneys celebrate Gideon’s Day in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - March 18th is Gideon’s Day, which is the celebration of the landmark case in which the Supreme Court declared low income defendants have constitutional rights to a court appointed lawyer.

”But some of the celebration probably is a little bit.... sad,” Frank Riley, Staff Attorney, Department of Public Advocacy said.

Those working in public defense said it seems like there is more importance on funding the other side, the prosecution of crimes, making their jobs more difficult.

”What we need to do is we need to open up community branches, we need to be talking with people in the community, we need to be talking with other leaders in the community,” Sheila Clemons, Assistant County Attorney said.

With a lack of funding comes a lack of employees. The attorneys gathered today said they are understaffed at almost every location.

The goal of the meeting today was to continue efforts to get funding from legislatures and hopefully bring in more defense attorneys.

