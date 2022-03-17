WYMT nominated for multiple KBA 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is pleased to announce we have been selected for several Kentucky Association of Broadcasters 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards.

You can see the list below:

Public Affairs: Emily Bennett, “COVID Long-Term Effects”

Sports Feature: Camille Gear, “Jim Matney’s Legacy”

Sports Special: “Boys from the Mountains” and “Pigskin Preview Top 10” WYMT sports staff

News Promotion: Patrick Blevins, “Jim & Chas Memorial Day” and Chad Hurt, “Spook Tacular Costume Contest”

Breaking News: “Historic Flooding”

Continuing Coverage: Buddy Forbes, “COVID-19 Kills First Responders” and Dakota Makres “Goose House Saga”

Digital Coverage: Ethan Sirles

Feature Reporting: Buddy Forbes, “Mother and Daughter Reunited”

Sportscaster: Camille Gear

News Anchor: Steve Hensley

We would like to congratulate those nominated here and those at other television and radio stations who are up for awards.

