WYMT to air Boys Sweet Sixteen games on delay on H&I

(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming note to pass along to you this evening.

With three mountain teams making it to the Boys Sweet Sixteen in Lexington this week, we would like to take this opportunity to show you these student-athletes’ tremendous accomplishment on a statewide stage.

WYMT will carry the two Sweet Sixteen matchups from Wednesday, March 16 on a 24-hour tape delay on our second channel Heroes & Icons.

The game between 14th Region champion Perry Central and 10th Region champion George Rogers Clark will air on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on H&I. Immediately following that, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the game between 13th Region Champion North Laurel and 15th Region champion Pikeville will air on H&I.

You can watch H&I over-the-air on channel 57.2, or check your local cable listings for the channel number in your area.

Due to KHSAA restrictions, we will not be able to make these games available for streaming on any platform. We apologize for any inconvenience.

