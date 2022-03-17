Advertisement

Versailles jewelry store owner sending money to family in Ukraine

Pankiv agrees with the Ukrainian President that the U.S. should do more to stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin.(wkyt)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As the war in Ukraine continues, a jewelry store owner in Versailles is doing all he can to help his family still living there.

“I couldn’t sleep, personally, for a couple of days,” said Mario Pankiv.

Pankiv moved to the U.S. from Lviv, Ukraine in 1996. For the past 16 years, he’s been living in Versailles, where he owns a jewelry store.

Even though Kentucky is home now, Ukraine remains close to his heart because most of his family lives there.

“My grandparents, my friends, all my brothers, and sisters,” said Pankiv. “I talk to them almost every other day.”

Pankiv’s relatives live in western Ukraine. They decided to stay to help refugees fleeing the east.

Pankiv says that his relatives are supplying refugees with medical supplies, and even waiting outside the trains to feed hungry children on board.

Pankiv’s cousin, Vladimir, is a pastor, and sent him a video of some of the destruction. Pankiv is heartbroken looking at his cousin’s pictures of destroyed churches, and ruined buildings.

“Basically, they’re erasing the history of Ukraine,” said Pankiv.

He agrees with the Ukrainian President that the U.S. should do more to stop Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“They think that he can go further and destroy more countries,” said Pankiv.

In the meantime, Pankiv is running his business and sending money to relatives in Ukraine so that they can assist refugees. He’s also encouraging them and letting them know they are not forgotten.

“I always say that we are with them because we pray for them,” said Pankiv.

