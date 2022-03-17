Advertisement

TBI investigating inmate death at the Campbell County Jail

An inmate at the Campbell County Jail has reportedly died, prompting an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
stock photo.
stock photo.(piqsels)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An inmate at the Campbell County Jail has reportedly died, prompting an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, March 15, an inmate, 37-year-old Justin Watts, was found unresponsive in his cell. According to investigators, jail staff attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, TBI special agents said.

Watts’ body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

