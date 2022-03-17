TBI investigating inmate death at the Campbell County Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An inmate at the Campbell County Jail has reportedly died, prompting an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, March 15, an inmate, 37-year-old Justin Watts, was found unresponsive in his cell. According to investigators, jail staff attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, TBI special agents said.

Watts’ body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

