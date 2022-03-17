St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: Mainly dry and mild

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might not find a pot of gold or even a rainbow today, you will find some mild temperatures across the region.

Today and Tonight

We should see a mix of sun and clouds on this St. Patrick’s Day. The in-house Futureview model started hinting at chances for stray showers for today yesterday and now the GFS and Euro have also jumped on board with that theory, so I’m going to add them in. For the record, I don’t think most of you will see a drop of rain, but it never hurts to include it, just in case the luck of the Irish is not with me. :)

Highs will top out close to 70 this afternoon and drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight under mainly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Friday’s forecast is still looking ... interesting. Not necessarily in the way of storm threats, but more so on timing. While I think there are some chances for scattered storms in the afternoon hours, it looks like the bulk of the rain will move in late in the evening and overnight hours. At last check, we were still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We’ll see if that updates later today. I think our main threats would be heavy rain and strong wind as the front passes through. Highs should top out in the upper 60s before dropping into the low to mid-50s overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep most of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, but have added a slight risk (2 out of 5) just off to our west. (WYMT Weather)

For the last full day of winter on Saturday, it will be overcast and a touch cooler. I also think our rain chances could hang around a little longer into the day, but I am still cautiously optimistic they will move out and the sunshine could return late in the afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the mid-50s before dropping to around 40 overnight.

Spring will start at 11:33 a.m. Sunday on a sunny and mild note. Highs will top out around 60 before falling into the upper 30s overnight. The sunshine will continue into the new work and school week on Monday for the first full day of the season. Highs will jump back into the upper 60s.

