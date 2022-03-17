Showers and storms close out the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been watching clouds increase this afternoon as our next weather system draws closer to the mountains. When it arrives tomorrow, showers look to return along with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather continues as we head into the overnight hours tonight as our system draws ever closer. We will, however, watch clouds increase. Lows will reflect that with lows settling in the upper 40s.

As the front draws closer during the afternoon hours on Friday, we’ll watch one round of showers push through during the early afternoon, after which highs will climb up into the middle and upper 60s to near 70° for the afternoon hours. Our break will continue during the evening hours as temperatures only fall into the lower 60s during the evening. Our front will approach overnight, bringing a renewed chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder. We’ll settle back into the upper 40s for overnight lows.

The Weekend and Beyond

We may have some clouds or even a couple of showers hang on into the morning hours, but we should start to clear as we head into the afternoon. A cooler airmass works in behind our front as well, with highs only in the middle and upper 50s. Not frigid, but appropriately cool for the final full day of winter!

Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m. Sunday morning and we’ll be ushering it in with appropriately mild temperatures as sunshine allows highs to get up into the upper 50s to near 60° with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine continues right on into Monday as highs soar back up to near 70°. We’re going to have to keep an eye out, though, for a strong storm system headed our way towards the middle of next week as mild weather continues.

