Sheriff: Woman arrested in Bell County shooting, another suspect on the run

Kimberly Chaves was arrested Wednesday, but Bell County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching...
Kimberly Chaves was arrested Wednesday, but Bell County Sheriff's Deputies are still searching for John M. Miller.(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month, but are still looking for the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Kimberly Chaves Wednesday in connection with a shooting that took place on March 5 at her home in the Arjay community.

Deputies are still looking for 56-year-old John M. Miller of Arjay, who also reportedly has a house in New Tazewell, Tenn., who is accused of shooting the person at Chaves’ home. The victim was later flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with life-threatening injuries.

Chaves was charged with facilitation and tampering with physical evidence in an attempted murder case.

Miller is described as a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy-blond shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.

He may be armed, but not with the weapon used in the shooting. He is still considered dangerous however, and if you see him, you are urged to call Bell County dispatch as (606) 337-6174.

