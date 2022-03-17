Sheriff: EKY man tries to use taser on deputies, faces several charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky man is in jail after police say he left the scene of an incident and later attacked deputies.

A Bell County Sheriff’s Department news release states James Rice, 32, of Arjay was pulled over on Highway 66 because of an expired registration.

Deputies said Rice reached for his pocket several times. The deputy found a syringe and a crystal-like substance, which the sheriff’s office believes to be meth.

We are told Rice then left the scene and jumped into a creek. Police said he went inside of a nearby home where he was found to be looking out of the front storm door.

Police said Rice ran through the house and out of the back door when he was seen putting a bag of a substance in his mouth.

Rice did not follow orders when asked to get on the ground. Police said when he refused, they tried tasing him, which did not work.

We are told deputies had to use physical force to get Rice on the ground. He then punched the deputies and disarmed one of his taser and tried to use it on them.

He was arrested and charged with fleeing, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and meth, among other relating charges.

Rice was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

You can see more from the sheriff's department below.

